Helsinki's appeal fades when the capital city lacks a decent arena for sports and entertainment. Helsinki hall could offer first aid in case of emergency.

BElsinki is the ninth most attractive city in Finland. The information emerged from the annual study published by the research company T-Media on Tuesday, which compared, among other things, the economic vitality of cities, services and the environment. Tampere was still number one in the comparison.

The symbol of Tampere's attraction is the Nokia Arena, opened in 2021, which has brought life and events to the city center. In the summer, the renovated Tammela stadium opens its gates.

Helsinki has been overshadowed by Tampere, as the capital currently does not have an indoor arena suitable for major events. It has been hoped that the Garden Helsinki arena, planned next to the Olympic Stadium, will trigger a boom, as the transfer of HIFK's ice hockey team to the arena would free up the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink for other uses.

The old ice rink is of interest to the basketball club Helsinki Seagulls. Last spring, the club celebrated the championship in the traditional Kisahalli, which is too small for the Korisliiga and completely unsuitable for international games. Seagulls received a fine of 10,000 euros from Korisliiga, because the club could not participate in the Champions League qualifiers.

The situation is embarrassing for Helsinki, because, for example, an international level basketball arena was built in Kauhajoki, which has 12,000 inhabitants. The dire situation has continued in Helsinki basketball for years. If something doesn't happen soon, Helsinki may soon be without a major league level team again.

The Garden would do to Helsinki what the Nokia Arena has done to Tampere. It would host sports series and prestigious tournaments and attract star performers to Finland. Movement and life would come to the center in one fell swoop. If the project, which has been stalled for a long time, managed to get started now, it could be ready in maybe five years.

The realization of a large and expensive project is still by no means certain. The project leaders are now trying to get the city to lower the price of the plot, but the city wants guarantees that the project has enough money behind it. If it is not clear, the project may have to be buried.

Bemergency help for the unfortunate situation is now requested from Ilmala, where the Helsinki hall owned by the Russian oligarchs has stood unused for two years due to Russian sanctions. The oligarchs have negotiated the sale of the hall with different groups of buyers, but the agreements have always fallen through at the end. It may be that there is no genuine desire to sell.

The patience of the city of Helsinki is running out. Next week, the city council will discuss a plan in which owners would be given a take-it-or-leave-it offer. If it is not taken care of, the city could resort to expropriating the hall. The solution would be extraordinary, but it is also extraordinary that the great hall of a state waging a war of aggression stands in the capital. If the plan is successful, the hall will be opened this year.

There is plenty of interest around Ilmala. The former host of the arena, Jokerit, is aiming for league promotion in the next few years. The hall is also watched by basketball, which is on the rise. Ilmala would be suitable for the national basketball team Susijeng or club teams' Euroleague games. In addition, the capital necessarily needs a large concert arena while waiting for a modern large hall.

Ilmala's hall would not eliminate the need for a new arena, but it is not easy to get a major project through. It wasn't easy in Tampere either, but there the project was helped by the fact that in the traditional hockey town, Ilves and Tapparaa are treated with a bit of the same kind of love for their hometown as black sausage.

In Helsinki, the approach is different. The city's sports teams are largely seen as private business ventures that do not receive support from public money directly or even indirectly.

From a narrow perspective, the idea is quite understandable, but from a broader perspective of the regional economy, large arenas greatly increase the city's income and vitality. Superstar Taylor Swift's concert tour last year was so important that people even started talking about “swiftonomy” in the United States. Even Helsinki needs a quick boost.

