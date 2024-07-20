Editorial | Helsinki does not need to be ashamed of Hernesaari, but the garbage cans could be hidden

Editorial|The image of Hernesaari could be easily improved. Not everything worth seeing is located near the Market Square.

Ensimpression has a lot to do with what kind of impression the city will have. The view of Helsinki from cruise passengers arriving in Hernesaari is that it looks like a construction site.

He was interested in it attention a Finnish man working on a British cruise ship who photographed the garbage platforms visible from the ship. The image of the construction site is correct, because Hernesaari is just being planned and housing construction will start in 2027 at the earliest.

Only the largest cruise ships arrive in Hernesaari, as ships over 220 meters long are not piloted into the center. Of the 98 cruise ships arriving in Finland this year, 57 are stationed in Hernesaari and the remaining 41 in Katajanokka and Eteläsata, where the view of the city is more beautiful.

The corona pandemic halted cruise travel in the Baltic Sea in 2020, and the recovery has been slow. One of the reasons is Russia’s major attack on Ukraine, because since its beginning, cruisers have no longer gone to St. Petersburg, the old attraction of Baltic Sea cruises. In Helsinki berth reservations are already being made for 2027, and they are increasing.

Helsinki should be marketed because there is something to see and experience here, and not everything worth seeing is located just near the Market Square. The sauna complex Löyly, one of Helsinki’s modern landmarks, is located a short distance from the Hernesaari piers, and right after that, the beaches of Eira, Merisatama and Kaivopuisto.

Helsinki doesn’t have to be too ashamed anyway. The Hernesaari area may look barren, but not many other cities on the Baltic Sea have cruisers arriving in the core center either. For example, the ports of Copenhagen and Kiel, where many cruises start, are located far from the center.

However, the image of Hernesaari could be easily improved. Repairing the broken asphalt of the street network and adding signs would already bring an improvement. Observation photos of future construction projects could also be brought to the area.

The first step could be to clean the litter trays out of sight.

