Editorial | Helsinki Cup is much more than a game

Editorial|In the junior tournament, equal encouragement is important in order to maintain the joy of playing.

9.7. 19:00

JThe European junior football championships in Germany are approaching their peak in serious and sometimes intense atmospheres, but Helsinki is filled with the joy of playing and exercising this week. The children’s and youth football tournament Helsinki Cup is much more than a competition. It is a sports festival during which togetherness and good spirits are emphasized.

The record-breaking popularity of the Helsinki Cup shows the appeal of the event. There are now more than 1,800 teams and around 27,000 participants. In addition to the players, the tournament includes a large number of coaches, guardians, parents and other supporters.

As usual, the Helsinki Cup can be seen and heard all over Helsinki. A junior tournament that emphasizes community and brings a positive atmosphere and cheer to city life. The event is also mixed with a touch of internationality: there are teams from around 20 countries including Mexico, the Philippines and Mongolia.

The heart of the event is, of course, football. In addition, the tournament offers children and young people experiences for a long time.

Although a big tournament already requires the work of professionals, the Helsinki Cup is still also a celebration for families. Mothers, fathers, coaches and guardians, as well as their own cheerleaders, are an important part of doing things together, which is the heart of such a junior event.

Equal encouragement is important to maintain the joy of playing. Criticism and bullying are not part of fair play. The Helsinki Cup has made it a goal to increase positive encouragement, and the support teams must pass the compulsory driver’s license. Parents act as role models on the sidelines.

