Editorial Heart disease is still the most common cause of death in Finns

Unlike in many other countries, the coronavirus pandemic in Finland was not followed by a sharp increase in mortality. The most common causes of death in Finns remain the same: cardiovascular diseases are the fate of about one in three.

Good news come quietly sometimes. According to Statistics Finland’s flash estimate (HS 22.1.) Mortality was at a normal level in Finland in 2020, even though the world was living in the midst of an exceptional coronavirus pandemic. By the end of the year, about 600 people had died of coronavirus in Finland, of which about 400 were over 80 years of age.

