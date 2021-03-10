Faced with the weariness of the French, depressed by the endless epidemic restrictions, the executive is trying to inject a dose of optimism into this large sick body. His solution, discussed for a week? A “sanitary pass”, a sort of sesame that would allow people to travel freely again, but also to frequent restaurants, concerts, sports halls, cinemas and other places of conviviality that had been closed for many months. A scent of “life before”, reserved for all those who show a white leg on the vaccine plan.

In itself, the concept, inspired by the Israeli example, is not to be dismissed as a backhand. And we can understand the Elysian concern to give a little perspective. But now, by once again prioritizing the management of communication over that of the crisis, Emmanuel Macron is playing a dangerous game and taking the risk of harboring false hopes. Because the establishment of a “health pass”, which would go well beyond a “vaccination passport” between countries, is anything but trivial. And to mention it today seems totally premature.

In fact, the device, which takes the form of a smartphone application, is fraught with technical, political and ethical issues. How to control this wide access to normally confidential health data? Who to check and sanction in private establishments? How can we avoid any breach of equality between citizens when vaccines are not accessible to everyone and the percentage of vaccinated only increases very slowly? Complex questions, which pave the way for potential infringements of fundamental freedoms on which the government has never been very reassuring.

The debate goes beyond the French framework. Under pressure from its European partners, who are each arming themselves in their own corner with vaccine passports, Macronie risks having the temptation to step up. Leaving aside once again the crucial issue of the immediate lifting of patents and universal access to vaccines, which is the only way, however, to guarantee real health security and a return to “life before”.