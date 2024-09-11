Editorial | Harris proved to be tough in the debate

Editorial|Vice President Kamala Harris had a lot at stake in the presidential debate. The strong performance kept his presidential campaign well on course.

Eformer President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris started their Tuesday election debate from different starting points: the public had much more certain opinions about Trump than about Harris. Therefore, the debate was an opportunity for Harris to convince undecided voters that he is the right person to lead the United States forward.

According to preliminary estimates and public polls, Harris succeeded in the debate better than Trump, who fell into his familiar outbursts in irritation. Harris, on the other hand, sometimes sounded like he was repeating phrases he had learned by heart, but he also hit some good points.

The candidates were like night and day. Trump had returned to the pitch-black atmosphere of his 2016 campaign: Criminal immigrants are pouring into the United States, even eating the dogs and cats of Americans. Harris, on the other hand, offered himself as a candidate of the future who gives practical solutions to problems.

The differences in foreign policy were just as great. Trump emphasized his own role as a strongman in world politics, Harris the importance of the United States and its allies as defenders of democracy. Europe has a lot at stake in November.

According to Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin sought to bring the West to the negotiating table by concentrating troops on Ukraine’s borders before the February 2022 invasion. In Trump’s opinion, there should have been negotiations with Putin. From the point of view of Finland, it is not a matter of just any opinion, because then the fate of Finland would also have been on the table.

Trump said he would end the war quickly, but declined to answer a question about whether he wants Ukraine to win. Instead, Trump lamented the cost of supporting Ukraine and warned about Russia’s nuclear weapons. According to Harris, if Trump had been president, Putin would now be sitting in Kiev planning new attacks on Europe. “You admire strong men and you don’t care about democracy,” Harris told Trump.

Paccording to various political wisdom, election debates do not really sway voters’ positions. With that in mind, the best news of the night for Harris was the promise of support from the super popular singer Taylor Swift. This time the significance of the debate itself may have been greater than usual, but that will be seen when the next support polls are published.

