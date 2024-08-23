Editorial | Harris promised to defend democracy from tyrants

Editorial|According to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, democracy must now be defended both in the United States and in the whole world.

DThe Democrats’ party meeting culminated early Friday morning Finnish time with Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, where she accepted her party’s presidential nomination.

The party people seemed to be enthusiastic about the speech, even though Harris is not the same kind of crowd charmer as, for example, Barack and Michelle Obama who appeared earlier in the week. That’s not necessarily a big problem, because the Democrats want to present the election as a setup where on one side is the strange and dangerous Donald Trump, on the other side is the broad grassroots movement led by Harris.

There are two main candidates in the presidential election, and Americans know more about one than they would like, and not much about the other. The caucus speech was Harris’ chance to introduce himself to voters. That’s why he talked extensively about his own family background and his work as a public prosecutor in courtrooms, among other things.

Some kind of political program has also been expected from Harris. What are the things that he would push as president? The party conference speech did not offer much of an answer. Of the concrete goals, Harris has not really brought up anything other than the right to abortion, which the Democrats are trying to make the second most important theme of the election. The most important goal is to prevent Trump’s return. “In many ways, Donald Trump is not a person to be taken seriously. But the consequences of Donald Trump’s return to the White House would be extremely serious,” Harris warned.

The Democrats want to welcome everyone who opposes Trump into their ranks, including traditional Republicans. Star flags were waved for them in Chicago, USA was shouted in chorus, freedom and fatherland were talked about, and football metaphors were presented.

Dthe democrats seem to have learned from their old mistakes: you shouldn’t sniff the breath at the door of the election tent and turn potential voters away. As a sign of the new way of thinking, one of Harris’s supporter groups is called White Dudes for Harris i.e. White dudes for Harris. The group’s front image is a cult film In The Big Lebowski Jeff Bridges who played The Dude.

“ Woke themes were conspicuous by their absence.

Harris’s background is visually different from the country’s previous 45 presidents, none of whom has been a woman, for example. However, there is no need to rub the obvious issue in the voters’ faces. Unlike Hillary Clinton, who ran for president in 2016, Harris does not promote breaking glass ceilings, nor does he emphasize his differences. Harris, on the contrary, tends to talk about things that connect him with other Americans.

The woke themes previously emphasized by the Democratic Party’s minorities were conspicuous by their absence at the party convention. In this day and age, there seem to be bigger problems than where to go to the bathroom.

Athe American election battle is a massive show, where big emotions and secondary issues can become decisive factors. It easily hides from view how much is at stake in the November elections not only for the United States but also for the whole world and for Finns.

Russia is anxiously waiting for the election result, because Trump has signaled that he wants to get rid of supporting Ukraine as quickly as possible. In addition to Ukraine, tensions are rising in Asia, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered his army to be ready for the occupation of Taiwan in 2027.

One war can lead to another if power-hungry dictators see the opportunity. The president of the United States who will be elected in November may have to answer the same question as Woodrow Wilson and FD Roosevelt once did: will the United States stand by its allies?

Yes, it stands, answered Harris, who promised as president to stand firmly by Ukraine and NATO allies. “As president, I would never hesitate to stand up for America’s security and values, because in the ongoing battle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand and where the United States belongs,” Harris said.

