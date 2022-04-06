Editorial Harassment or open talk about sexuality?

The Finnish Olympic Committee has had to consider where the boundaries of appropriate communication lie. It’s not easy because things are inevitably interpreted through gender roles.

Finland recent harassment cases before the olympic committee have shown how difficult these issues are to deal with in public. Top sports director Mika Lehtimäki had to resign due to inappropriate communication. Strong public opinions have been expressed on this issue, although no outsider still knows exactly what was communicated and to whom.

Weightlifter Anni Vuohijoen, who was a sports member of the Olympic Committee, is suspected of speaking to the male player of the national hockey team in a sexual style. It is said that the player would not have felt disturbed.

There should, of course, be the same rules for everyone in harassment matters: the same consequences for the same act. In practice, this is not the case, as these issues are always interpreted through gender roles and positions of power. Therefore, Vuohijoki could defend himself by saying that he only speaks openly about his sexuality, while such an explanation from Lehtimäki’s mouth would have sounded quite different.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.