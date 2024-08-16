Editorial|The majority of Finns have probably recovered from the crises at the time of the survey. They can still weigh on the weakest.

SAccording to surveys, the people of Uoma have been persistently happy and satisfied with their lives. This week, however, it was reported that happiness has collapsed after the pandemic.

The information came From the State of Inequality in Finland reportwhich was produced by the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation, which is close to the Social Democrats. Mikko Niemelä, professor of sociology at the University of Turku, and doctoral researcher Markus Laaninen analyze survey data measuring perceived well-being from the years 2016–2022 in the report.

They show an extraordinary drop. Before the pandemic, 82 percent of the respondents experienced the feeling of happiness quite often or constantly. At the turn of the year 2022–2023, only 57 percent were as happy.

According to the researchers, happiness and satisfaction with one’s life can be understood as the sum of an individual’s experienced well-being, and through them, changes in perceived well-being can be broadly approached.

Othe students’ happiness started in Sakata already in the first year of the pandemic, when they were moved from the lecture halls to study in solitude within four walls. Single parents’ experience of life’s burden also doubled.

The decrease in the perceived well-being that went through the population only happened in the survey conducted at the turn of 2022 and 2023. By then, the corona lockdowns had been left behind and Russia had started a war in Ukraine.

The concrete consequence of the war was that the cost of living rose sharply. The survey happened at a time when the price of electricity had jumped to absurd heights. Even high earners were worried about the electricity bills of their big houses. More than 60 percent of all respondents perceived the energy crisis as a threat to their own economy. According to the researchers’ report, the opinion was shared in much the same way regardless of the population group.

The proportion of respondents reporting difficulties in making ends meet increased from 23% to 39%. There was an increase in almost every population group. The exception was the students. The proportion of those who suffered from difficulties in making ends meet decreased. However, more than half of the students still experienced difficulties in making ends meet.

In this situation, happiness and contentment also spread throughout the nation.

“ Recovery is more difficult for two groups.

On good reasons to assume that happiness did not collapse permanently. The rise in prices has stopped, interest rates have fallen and electricity contracts are on track again. Especially those who make a stable living are likely to have risen from the pit when researchers again ask about happiness and satisfaction at the end of this year.

Happiness is traditionally so stable that no upheavals have been able to reduce it. Recovery from the double crisis caused by the pandemic and the war is, however, more difficult for the two groups.

The crisis period hit hardest on the perceived well-being of the economically weak and the young. Before the pandemic, young people experienced the feeling of happiness more often than others, but in 2022, as rarely as others. Sickness allowances paid for mental health reasons and other indicators suggest that the happiness of young people has not returned.

Generally speaking, happiness and satisfaction with life is greater the easier a person feels to get by financially. The financially weak also face new worries. According to the calculations of the Institute of Health and Welfare, the cuts initiated by the government and their combined effects are most strongly aimed at those with low incomes. The surgeries are most likely reflected in their well-being and ability to cope with life’s adversities.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.