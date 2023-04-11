Editorial | Hanasaari is a huge opportunity for Helsinki

The closure of the Hanasaari power plant and the removal of the coal pile in the southwestern tip gives Helsinki the opportunity to utilize a large area in, for example, housing construction.

Bis really happening on the corners of the inner city of Elsing. Only when the seashores in Länsistamata and Sörnäinen’s Sompasaari, Verkkosaari and Hermanninranta, Hermannin Kyläsaari and the railway and depot areas of Pasila have been zoned and built up to a large extent, Helsinki will open up enormous possibilities for construction in Sörnäinen’s Hanasaari.

Hanasaari’s lands were freed when the operation of the Hanasaari B-power plant, which started producing energy in 1974, ended at the beginning of April. There are no decisions about the future fate of the building itself, technical studies of the structures and soil are currently underway. They show whether the building is usable or not.

The coal pile at the southwest tip of Hanasaari gets a ride when it is shipped to Salmisaari to be burned. Helsinki energy company Helen has announced that it will continue production at the Salmisaari power plant until April 2025.

It is difficult to get an idea of ​​the large size of Hanasaari by looking at it from street level. However, the closest comparison is immediately on the other side of Sompasaarenalta: a rapidly rising residential area, best known as Kalasatama. Hanasaari is roughly the same size class.

You can get an even better picture of Hanasaari when you pick up the massing of the possible future use of the area online observational images. The sketches have been drawn in the urban environment sector after it was announced last September, site plan for the participation and evaluation plan related to the preparation.

From the drawings, you can see how Hanasaari has been outlined with seven blocks of apartment buildings just for the coal pile. So seven residential blocks, not seven apartment buildings.

Mat night there is a buzz in the neighboring areas when Sörnäistenranta is being built on the west side of Hanasaari and when a block is being demarcated for events in Suvilahti on the north side. The site plan for the event block is already in the political decision stage. The city government left the matter on the table last Monday, but will return to it soon.

The planning solution of the event block contributes to the realization of the goals of Helsinki’s city strategy by creating the conditions for diverse leisure activities and culture, the proposed change to the site plan says.

The plans are big: HS said at the end of February, how the event hall planned for the block would attract 3,000–5,000 visitors. In addition to the multipurpose arena intended for entertainment and cultural use, the center would have restaurants, offices, business premises and possibly hotel operations as well.

The purpose of the event field to be built in the area is to serve city festivals such as Flow and Tuska. The construction of public utility systems – such as water supply, district heating and cooling – would probably prevent the organization of at least a Flow-wide event during the works.

An even more ambitious regional project became public last fall. A group of real estate developers and investors revealed their plan to build in the area of ​​Hanasaari and Suvilahti, Northern Europe’s largest, approx. 17,000 visitors, Attractive multi-purpose arena for cultural and sports events.

Ewouldn’t the biggest and most beautiful be forgotten, what will happen to the Hanasaari B-power plant now that its operation has ceased? The city of Helsinki has already had visitors from London, where it was decommissioned Battersea Power Station -a hundred shops, 46,000 square meters of office space and 254 apartments have been built on the premises of the power plant.

The Hanasaari power plant building and the contaminated soil around it are currently unfit for humans. For a while, nothing happened at the head of Hanasaari, but it didn’t happen in Jätkäsaari, Kalasama and Keski-Pasila either a good ten years ago.

