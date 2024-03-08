Editorial | Hamas considers itself strong in Gaza

Israel went to Gaza to destroy Hamas, but Hamas can emerge from the war even stronger.

MThe celebration of Ramadan, the holiday of almost two billion Muslims worldwide, begins on Sunday. This year, the celebrations are overshadowed by the war in Gaza, which has returned the plight of the Palestinians to the center of international politics as well as the Arab world.

Israel has threatened to launch an attack on the city of Rafah, located at the southern tip of Gaza, unless an agreement on a ceasefire is reached soon. Up to 1.5 million Palestinians have fled the fighting to Rafah. A large number of fighters from the terrorist organization Hamas are also believed to be hiding there, including the organization's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, whom Israel wants responsible for a terrorist attack in October that killed around 1,200 Israelis.

If the attack on Rafah begins, it will be the bitter final battle of the war, with a death toll and human suffering that could surpass that experienced in Gaza so far. It is not little, because in four months it is estimated that more than 30,000 people have died in Gaza: civilians and Hamas fighters. Bloody fighting during Ramadan would increase the risk of war spreading.

Negotiations on a ceasefire have taken place in Cairo. Israel has proposed a six-week ceasefire in which Hamas would release 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons. At the same time, aid transports would be sent to Gaza. However, Hamas has rejected the proposal. It agrees to release the hostages only when the Israeli forces have left Gaza and a permanent ceasefire has been reached in the area.

Outsiders demand a cease-fire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons, but for the parties to the war, the terms and details of the cease-fire are above all a strategic issue.

OFthe arrangement of the negotiations proves that despite Israel's military superiority, Hamas considers itself strong. Although Israel has bombed Gaza into rubble, it is estimated to have destroyed no more than a third of Hamas' fighting capacity. If the Israeli army leaves, Hamas will fold its green flags and declare itself the winner of the war.

“ Netanyahu will have to answer for his miscalculations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will inevitably have to answer for his political misjudgments after the fighting has stopped, so he prefers to raise the stakes rather than admit the facts. The administration of US President Joe Biden is losing the last faith in Netanyahu and hints that he hopes to lead the country in the former commander of the defense forces, Benny Gantz.

Both parties have received new reasons for bitterness. Hamas blames Israeli forces for the massacre of civilians at the aid site last week. In Israel, on the other hand, people wonder how little international attention the announcement on Monday has received UN report about the large-scale sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists during the October terrorist attack and later against the hostages they took.

BAmas' October attack was like a red cloth before a bull: its aim was to provoke Israel to attack Gaza. In Israel, of course, it was understood, but it was impossible to leave such a brutal terrorist attack unretaliated. Israel's survival in the midst of hostile neighboring states has been based on the deterrence of the country's armed forces, which are considered almost invincible.

This deterrence would have weakened if Israel had not responded to Hamas's combat challenge, but now it threatens to weaken because Israel has not achieved its goals. Israel announced its efforts to free the hostages and destroy Hamas, but neither has been successful.

Urban warfare is difficult for even the strongest army – and tunnel warfare even more difficult. Especially when there are religious warriors ready to die.

The fight against mighty Israel has raised the prestige of Hamas, especially in the Arab world, so that after the war Hamas can be stronger than before the war. With all their warfare, Israel would then have reached mere ruins. It would mean that the balance of power in the Middle East would have tilted to a new position.

