QThe selection of the presidential candidate of okoomo took a new turn last Thursday, when Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen threw his hat into the ring. According to Häkkänen, “the party’s field staff” has asked him to be the presidential candidate. “Of course, requests must be taken seriously, and I have said that I will seriously consider this matter during the summer break.”

This “seriously considering” is the way to register for the presidential race in Finland. In plain Finnish, it means that Häkkänen has the desire, if only he can find support.

Häkkänen’s surprising announcement came at the same time as news that the former prime minister, Professor Alexander Stubb, would be ready to be the coalition’s candidate has been expected. Party chairman Petteri Orpo and Stubb are believed to have already agreed on the matter in practice, and vice-chairman Häkkänen was of course not unaware of it. Therefore, Häkkänen’s exit can be considered a challenge to Prime Minister Orpo.

As the name suggests, the coalition combines two different ideological currents, conservative and liberal. In the current party, these lines are personified by Häkkäse and Foreign Minister Elina Valtosee. The two have long been known to have competed for the position of Orpo’s successor, but the clash has shifted when Orpo, who is considered a cautious liberal, has managed to win the elections and elevate the coalition to the prime minister’s party.

Häkkänen and Valtonen have both eyed the presidential candidacy. Both would certainly be strong candidates – and even if there is no victory, the nomination would give an advantage in the succession game. Orpo has wanted to avoid a struggle that would tear the party into two camps, and has therefore attracted Stubb as a candidate. However, the negotiations have dragged on, which offered Häkkänen an opportunity for his own transfer.

Bäkkänen’s exit was undoubtedly a well-thought-out move, because the 38-year-old lawyer from Mäntyharju is not considered a slouch at all. However, the Minister of Defense may have miscalculated this time, because the party people do not necessarily take kindly to the fact that a new minister is defying the Prime Minister, who has enough other troubles. If the feedback on the field is very overwhelming, Häkkänen can state after his summer speech that the interest of the motherland requires him to concentrate on the task of the Minister of Defense.

Stubb is still the coalition’s likely candidate. The professor may not be very excited about the idea of ​​changing the Italian Dolce Vita in the pouring rain in the Finnish election tents, but it must be if the party and the motherland call. On the other hand, the competition for the party’s presidential nomination hardly interests Stubb. That’s why serious discussions will certainly take place with Häkkänen now.

If Stubb jumped to the side, Valtonen, who has remained silent until now, would hardly be satisfied with twiddling his thumbs. Ahead could be the expected and feared battle of vice-presidents, where feelings about the current government solution and the coalition’s attitude towards racism would certainly be aired.

Pthe seams of the prime minister’s party are tearing apart at the same time as the government is swimming in a deep crisis. In September, the parliament will vote on the government’s communication on racism, and probably also on the confidence of Minister of State Finance Riikka Purra (ps) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (ps).

Finding a majority behind the government is far from certain. In addition to the Rkp members, faith in the government’s future is also starting to fade within the coalition, as the Basic Finns have continued their old game of incitement with racism.

There is a couple of months until the party conference of the coalition, and a lot can happen before then. Therefore, with his exit, Häkkänen could apply for positions not only in the presidential game but also in the rapidly changing situations of politics.

