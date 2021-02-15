Editorial Haavisto represented the EU in moderation and did not stick to Lavrov’s baits

The crisis between Russia and the EU is deepening, but some of the problems are such that they need to be resolved from time to time in order to solve another problem.

In Finland there is no custom of avoiding difficult issues with Russia, nor did Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) when he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in St. Petersburg.

However, the meeting required exceptional preparation. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and EU High Representative Josep Borrell had each in turn received a rather cold ride from Lavrov. Although the traps had been tuned even now, they did not trip. Haavisto did not grasp Lavrov’s baits, but clearly and calmly expressed his views on the EU and Finland’s relationship with NATO.