Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Editorial Growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia are difficult to resolve

April 6, 2021
Russia is moving equipment near the Ukrainian border and playing the threat of war in an attempt to increase its influence at many different negotiating tables.

Ukraine and Russia is tightening. Even if no one wants wars in eastern Ukraine, they are now also playing at the threat of war.

Russia is increasing the pressure by moving equipment to the Ukrainian border. While keeping Ukraine in chaos and thus out of NATO might be enough for Russia’s goals, the threat of war cannot be denied.

