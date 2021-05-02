Editorial Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is a real challenger to German Conservatives

Editorial|Editorial
The German political field is in an interesting turmoil, and therefore the setting of the September federal elections is also exceptionally interesting. Christian Democrat Chancellor Armin Laschet got a tough opponent from Green Chancellor Annalena Baerbock.
German only Germans will vote in the September federal election, but other Europeans will have a key EU influence as a result of the election. Germany is the anchor of European economy and political stability, and therefore who will become Angela Merkel’s successor as Chancellor is relevant to the whole world.
