The strength of the power of President Vladimir Putin and his administration can be seen in the refrigerators and wallets of the Russians, especially the pensioners.

24.2. 16:30

When the West is considering the possibility of an expansion of Russian protests, the strength of President Vladimir Putin’s power and the strength of European Union sanctions, the discussion is halfway. The strength of the power of Putin and his regime can be seen in the Russian refrigerators and wallets. Right now, they are not quite as full as many Russians would play.