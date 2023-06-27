Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Editorial | Graffiti became a gentleman’s pastime

June 27, 2023
Editorial | Graffiti became a gentleman’s pastime

Editorial|Editorial

Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki’s illegal paintings should be appalling, but it is very difficult to see any danger in them anymore.

“Mapply graffiti only to designated areas. Do not bump into other structures.”

This is how the City of Helsinki instructs young people. In connection with the rules, graffiti workshops and authorized walls are advertised. So we have come a long way from the useless and strict stop töhryille line of previous years.

Deputy mayor responsible for youth and culture Paavo Arhinmäki (left) was caught tampering with other structures at Midsummer.

Arhinmäki describes the events as “stupid banter”. The choice of words perfectly describes the importance of painting inside the train tunnel, but this is now embarrassing.

Street art was a rebellion against the authorities. Even now, we are outraged by it. But it’s already so tame that it’s perfectly suited as a light summer treat for the middle-aged authority figure himself.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

