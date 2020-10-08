Striking contrast. Last week, we unveiled the worrying poverty figures, weighed down by the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the double penalty that strikes the most precarious, in the first row of the contaminated. To this suffering of millions of modest people, two reports published Thursday come to provide a response that is both involuntary and unbearable violence.

The first, written by France Strategy, an organization attached to Matignon, points to government reforms on the taxation of capital. With three lessons: 1) the abolition of wealth tax and the introduction of a flat tax at the start of the five-year period caused the amount of dividends to soar, from 14 billion euros in 2017 to 23 billion in 2018, 2) the distribution of prizes is concentrated as never before in a few hands: 0.01% of the richest French people received a third of this sumptuous pot (against a quarter a year earlier), or nearly 8 billion euros distributed to 6,650 people, 3) the result of this so-called “Of the offer”, supposed to stimulate the desires of the big bosses, is zero. “No significant effect on business investment”, tackle the report. A real fire when the executive is preparing again, in its stimulus plan, to lower taxes on the production of companies by 20 billion euros, without any requirement for counterparts … Did you say blindly?

So where did all this well-distributed money end up? Another report, this time produced by the audit firm PWC, gives a small clue. It reveals that the cumulative fortune of billionaires around the world has exceeded $ 10.2 trillion during the Covid crisis – a new record. And, in this solid gold prize list, can you imagine that France comes in… second position (behind China), with an accumulation of fortunes which has jumped by 439% in the space of ten years! At a time of a health and social crisis, this grabbing is criminal and unacceptable. Just like the complicity of a government which does not stop feeding it.