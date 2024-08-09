Editorial | Governments should respect information when preparing laws

Editorial|The previous and current government promised data-based preparation of laws. Sometimes information still has to get out of the way of politics.

Ethe current government recorded in its government program that it intends to respect the facts.

The program said: “Quality law preparation is central from the point of view of political credibility and legitimacy. We are committed to data-based policy making and systematic impact assessment in all law preparation.” Data-basedness therefore brings quality.

When the corona pandemic hit, however, knowledge and expertise found a way to dodge. Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) sometimes wiped the table with the views of health experts.

The experts’ vaccination strategy did not work, the minister used their views on the long-lasting corona disease in a way that suited him, and school closings were pushed with more enthusiasm than what experts in the field advised.

They wanted to continue the corona restrictions on restaurants, even though it was clear to legal scholars that then freedom of business would be violated. The proposal went to the Constitutional Law Committee.

If economic experts had been trusted in Sanna Marini’s (sd) government, it would not have reacted lightly to the debt that was taken on for political reasons. It didn’t take some savant to tell you that the time of zero interest rates won’t last forever.

Data-based preparation has not been in the honor of Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government either, although the government said in its program: “The government promotes high-quality and data-based impact assessment of law preparation and the weighing of regulatory means.”

When the border law was enacted, experts on the constitution and human rights treaties said that the law does not fit well with the principles of the rule of law. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) came up with a funny wording at the press conference: “There are some tensions in the proposal with the constitution, EU law and international agreements.”

The Constitutional Law Committee stated that the law is a limited exception, so it can be enacted despite “certain tensions”.

Ballitus decided to cut social security in a hurry. Those familiar with fundamental rights and social security warned that the consequences of individual cuts have been weighed too little and the combined effects of the savings have not been mapped. The board decided to go ahead and measure later.

Orpo’s government outlined that the right of undocumented people to health care will be limited. The experts strongly disagreed – it wasn’t even a question of saving money, because the care of undocumented people is currently a very small burden on the state and care does not attract undocumented people to Finland.

According to economists, the one-hour train in Turku is not a smart investment. Still, it is promoted.

“ The board bears responsibility for its choices.

The government has outlined that one part of the export model is the control of the national mediator. According to the proposal, he should “proceed in his mediation in such a way that wage formation works as well as possible and the functioning of the labor market is not jeopardized”.

Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti criticized this and suspected that it might lead the mediator away from fairness and work on the issue of wage-payers.

The government has reduced the opportunities for foreign labor to stay in Finland. According to those familiar with the labor market, this is a dead-end approach in a country that desperately needs workers from across the borders. Representatives of both employers and workers have wondered about the decision.

Ppolicy makers do not have to slavishly follow the views of experts. The government and parliament make choices and bear responsibility for their choices. The advice of experts is not always unambiguous and consistent.

But the governments should still listen to themselves if the experts are not suitable. High-quality law preparation is key from the point of view of political credibility and legitimacy – as the previous government stated. In any case, short-sighted political needs should not lead to the facts being rejected.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.