Half of the youth become invisible in the eyes of those in power when they start vocational training. That’s why the quality of education fluctuates.

Palways remember the name: Viljami Turve. He is a student whose cv can now be read as the best of the best.

Turve, who is studying at Tredu in Tampere, just won the Finnish youth professional skills championship in Espoo. The gold medal event was pipe installation, but Turve was also chosen as the best among the gold medalists of the entire competition.

If we start counting from the semifinals of the Taitaja 2023 competition, Turve has covered 1,645 of his peers. Still, the most qualified plumber ends up in the small news, the high school student who wrote a record number of plumbing fixtures in an extensive interview.

The performances of most of them, both in high school and in vocational education, are not such demonstrations of exceptional talent, but quite ordinary, good enough. But if the gaze turns from the top to the average youth, vocational training is no longer visible at all.

That’s why education policy is also very capricious. Vocational training is alternately disciplined and alternately developed. If someone were to propose shortening upper secondary education by a third, after barely surviving the previous reform, it would raise a halo. In the case of Amis, that’s apparently easy make.

Elementary school the end is the point where the inequality of Finns deepens. Although roughly half of young people continue to vocational training, decision-makers do not consider it important.

Or we emphasize how to get to postgraduate studies, universities of applied sciences and university through that. That’s how it should be. But Finland’s toughest plumber should be appreciated because he is Finland’s toughest plumber without thinking about what else he can be.

At the end of March, the National Education Evaluation Center (Karvi) evaluates the state of vocational education. It is good that the goals set for education in the last decade, such as working life orientation, have improved. The bad thing is that the quality of education is varied. It can be seen, for example, in the support and guidance students receive, as well as in the evaluation.

Finns’ skills should be increased, not reduced. The education of half the age group must not be so uneven.

