Editorial Getting the right and suitable place for postgraduate study is in everyone’s interest

Vocational education has already been cut too hard, but it cannot be blamed for everything.

Already earlier information has been obtained on the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures on the learning and well-being of young people. Now the sad picture is complemented by information about professional studies. According to the National Board of Education, more than 10,000 people under the age of 24 drop out of vocational school every year – partly because skills are not enough.

Mightily to interview (24.3.) The teacher says that even ordinary tools are not recognized. Some students do not know how to write a complete sentence and the assignment is not understood. Even simple calculation tasks are too difficult. The situation really does not look good in a country that boasts the results of Pisa surveys measuring mathematics, science and literacy.

Vocational training has already been cut too hard, but it cannot be blamed for everything. Many students enter vocational studies with too shaky knowledge. Considering postgraduate studies is becoming increasingly important as the law forces about 1,500 young people who have completed primary school to take secondary school next autumn. Compulsory schooling is extended to 18 years of age.

The Ministry of Education is trying to offer help. It recently allocated € 3 million for the development of student guidance in basic education, vocational training and upper secondary education. The development program will continue until the end of the term.

High school students who continue to high school have easy access because they continue their studies in the same style and sometimes even in the same building as the elementary school. Instead, those leaving for vocational training have to make much more difficult choices at a young age. Some know what they want, but many don’t.

Young people may have to choose their school without knowing what it is like to study or whether they are really interested in the field.

It would be good if student guidance succeeded in reducing error choices. If a student doesn’t know what the difference is between a screwdriver and a hammer, he or she may not be in the construction industry.

