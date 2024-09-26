Editorial | Germany’s problems are everyone’s problems

Editorial|German politics is leading to elections in gloomy economic moods. At the same time, the support of the far-right is growing.

SAksa’s parliamentary elections will be held in a year. The Chancellor of the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, now knows who he will get from the Christian Democrats, or CDU. The CDU’s internal battle for the chancellor nomination ended last week in favor of chairman Friedrich Merz.

The CDU’s support measurements give Merz good initial momentum. However, it’s not just Merz’s popularity, but also the fact that support for Scholz is historically weak. Only 18 percent of Germans are satisfied with Scholz’s performance as chancellor.

In the midst of a very contentious three-party government, Scholz, who leads the government, got a small victory in the elections of his home state of Brandenburg last Sunday. The SPD is still the largest party in the state, while the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) narrowly came second.

Many things explain the great turmoil in the German political field and the rapid rise in support of the far-right and far-left. In recent years, Germans have been worried about immigration and the war in Ukraine, and the economy of the middle class is getting tighter all the time. Scholz’s government was afraid of the rise of the extreme right and is now tightening the immigration line. To the surprise of the neighboring countries, border checks began at the internal borders.

A year before the parliamentary elections in Germany, we are living in a moment of recognition of the facts. Economic growth stagnates, and there is bad news from industry. Auto giant Volkswagen is considering closing factories in Germany for the first time in its history. The technology giant Intel, attracted to Germany with generous subsidies, postpones its investment in a chip factory.

Germany is not prepared for the geopolitical and geoeconomic threats ahead. Now Germany’s difficulties threaten the unity of Ukrainian politics. The upcoming elections make German parties focus on domestic challenges. The stalls in Germany’s renewal are weakening the EU, NATO and Europe’s relationship with the United States.

