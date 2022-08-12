Editorial | Germany’s last nuclear power plants get an extension

Germany’s energy turnaround will be very different from what was planned even before the Russian war of aggression.

When Russia attacked Ukraine, Germany had to admit that President Vladimir Putin’s strong position in the Kremlin was largely the result of Germany’s energy policy.

Germany has been Putin’s best customer. Now Germany is trying to get rid of its dependence on gas. It has not been made easier by Russia’s teasing: sometimes 40 percent of gas flows in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, sometimes nothing, until sometimes something again. A cold winter is ahead.

In July, the European Union Commission harnessed the whole of Europe to energy saving, and now breaking gas dependence and organizing alternative imports is the Union’s number one concern. The EU countries agreed to cut the use of natural gas by 15 percent from August this year to March 2023.

Turn the scenarios any way you want, Germany will soon have a serious gas shortage. At the same time, it is committed to phasing out coal and nuclear power. Now, decisions are being reassessed against whether the economy will continue to operate.

Nuclear power gets an extension in Germany. It won’t be politically painless and won’t save the situation, but it will fix the electricity shortage. There are only three nuclear power plants in operation in Germany. It is being considered to extend their period of use by some years. Originally, the power plants were supposed to be closed at the end of this year, and it has been years of preparation. However, nuclear fuel would be available, and the extension would not have to be taken at the expense of safety.

The reality of wartime has struck the Germans, and the majority of Germans are now in favor of the extension of nuclear power plants. Energy giant E.on is also ready to discuss keeping the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Bavaria running.

Germany’s energy revolution is progressing, but very differently than thought. Other EU countries consider the nuclear power decision necessary. The German government’s policy would show much-needed pragmatism.

