During the last two years, the capacity of Russia's military industry has grown strongly, and Russia does not have to fear running out of weapons. At the same time, the strengthening of Germany's defense capability is coughing badly, says a new report.

12.9. 19:00

Kolme days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, we heard from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the great words of Germany About Zeitenwende: the era would change and Germany would put its own armed forces in order. An additional one hundred billion euros of special appropriations would be used for this over several years.

Zeitenwende was a jingle of words, it turns out German From the Kiel Institute’s new report. Germany did not begin to increase its defense spending significantly until 2023. The report also brings inhorealism to the promises of a rapid strengthening of the defense industry.

The report prepared under the leadership of economist Guntram Wolff calls for Germany to immediately increase its defense spending. However, it is not only about money, but also about Germany’s heavy national procurement system. The report also gives a new perspective on why Germany has planned to cut its military aid to Ukraine by about half. There is nothing to give.

Sin itself, the turn has certainly been genuine, because the previous German governments have disarmed Germany for the past twenty years. Although Germany has made 90 billion euros worth of defense material and weapons contracts since the start of the Russian war of aggression, at this rate it will take Germany a hundred years to get its defense capabilities to the level of 20 years ago. At the current procurement rate, Germany would restore its fighters to 2004 levels in 15 years, its tanks in about 40 years, and its field guns in a century. At the same time, Russia has accelerated its ammunition production.

In six months, Russia will produce the same number of weapons as Germany currently has. Thanks to the deals with North Korea, Russia can use about 10,000 munitions and rockets a day without worrying about running out of stocks. With the same firepower, Germany’s annual ammunition production would dwindle in 70 days.

Europe needs an increase in the defense capabilities of all EU and NATO countries, but also a significant increase in Germany’s defense spending. According to the report, a credible annual defense budget for Germany is at least one hundred billion euros.

