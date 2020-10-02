Upgrade
Editorial Germany was united but the world was divided

Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
Germany was united but the world was divided

When Germany was reunited 30 years ago, the whole of Europe was revolutionized. Now Europe and Germany are once again facing a new one, and Germany is finally taking on the role that others in Europe have expected of it.

On October 3, 1990, one million people celebrated German reunification at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.­

German Saturday has been 30 years since the reunification. In 1990, European intellectual airspace was filled with hope. The Cold War faded and the Iron Curtain was in shreds. The Germans regained their Germany and the Europeans their Europe.

