Editorial | Germany pursues its own interest more than the interest of the eurozone

While Europe is trying to reduce fossil energy, Germany is abandoning nuclear power and burning coal. As the European Central Bank tries to curb inflation by tightening monetary policy in the Eurozone, Germany is reviving.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am

Vas early as last year, everyone knew that Europe was going into a deep recession. Energy supplies from Russia had been interrupted or were about to be interrupted. The price of energy rose sharply. Gas was running out, electricity regulation was being considered, and there were still interruptions in global production chains following the coronavirus pandemic.