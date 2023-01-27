Editorial | Germany is still afraid of itself

It is difficult for modern Germans to accept the idea that Germany would be involved in the war.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday that Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks. At the same time, the United States said it was sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, although this was not previously considered militarily justified. However, US participation was a condition of Scholz’s decision.

Leopards became a burden that Scholz finally decided to shrug off. However, the pledge of the decision further increased the long-term frustration of the Baltics, the British and the Americans with Germany’s foreign and security policy.

For Germany’s allies, the Leopard episode is a reminder of how difficult Germany’s relationship with its past still is. It is often forgotten that Germany, united after the end of the Cold War, is now fragmenting politically at such a rapid pace. The political center disappears under Scholz’s feet.

The Nazi past and the Holocaust have taught Germany to beware of itself. The Germans are not used to working alone – let alone the first.

Germany, which lost World War II, was forced to refrain from using military force. It was feared that Germany could once again emerge as a nationalist and militaristic superpower. The threat is still there, because it bubbles under the surface and the support of the extreme right becomes more salon-worthy. You constantly hear comments that understand Russia.

Scholz careful not to break up a nation that fundamentally fears and opposes Germany’s military involvement in the struggle against Russia. At the same time, Germany is arming Ukraine with various modern weapons systems – breaking the taboo of Germany not arming countries at war.

Scholz wants to make a policy that will get the widest possible support.

The majority of Germans were against giving Leopards to Ukraine for a long time. According to a survey conducted by the RTL channel, 53 percent of Germans now consider the decision right, but 39 percent wrong. The majority of East Germans and, above all, supporters of the national conservative Alternative for Germany party are still against giving the Leopards. 43 percent of Germans believe that giving Leopards will lead to a military reaction from Russia.

However, Scholz gets majority support for his decision. The strongest support comes from supporters of the Greens, which has also been heard in the speeches of foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and vice chancellor Robert Habeck, who represent the party. The Greens are not burdened with the legacy of having to understand Russians. Of course, the arguing of the three government parties about supporting Ukraine does not make Germany a strong actor.

Germany’s Russian politics is influenced by many things: the history of divided Germany, economic interests, energy dependence, ties to the United States, the desire to deepen European integration, the war of aggression in Ukraine, and the fear of the erosion of traditional parties and the rise of the extreme right. Never before have modern Germans been opposed to the idea of ​​Germany being involved in a war.

During her long term as chancellor, Angela Merkel had her own strong way of leading Germany by seeking consensus. After Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, Merkel managed to refocus Germany’s foreign and security policy. The rise of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States gave momentum to the goals of making Germany a more global political actor.

Despite the annexation of Crimea, part of the political elite continued Germany’s old tradition of Eastern policy. There were them both in the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats, because the unholy alliance with Germany’s export industries is strong. Believing in Russia was a huge mistake.

Europe has had to wait a really long time for German leadership. It’s time for Scholz to toughen up his politics.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.