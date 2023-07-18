Editorial | General athletes strive towards the top

Young Finnish track and field athletes are rushing towards the top of the world on a broad front.

Sthis summer, Uoma’s track and field athletes have rushed to the top. The young generation of athletes exceeded even the wildest expectations at the under-23 European Championships that ended in Espoo on Sunday. The joy and self-confidence of the athletes radiated far into the stands. Ten medals, three of which are gold, give us faith that in the next few years there will be more success at the adult level as well. The good success of the Finns in the Diamond League of the world’s toughest athletics stars shows the same.

In difficult years, Finland’s success was often only dependent on the javelin throw. Now, new sports have been added all the time, which indicates the improvement of coaching skills. A promising time sign is, for example, Samuli Samuelsson’s 100 meter SE time of 10.12.

For historical reasons, athletics has had a special position in Finnish sports. In recent years, however, attention has shifted to hockey, soccer, basketball and other team sports. It has raised questions about whether there are any more track and field athletes in Finland to reach the top of the world. Now the answer has been received, and it is yes.

