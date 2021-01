An interminable ordeal … Locked up in Belmarsh prison since April 11, 2019, or 633 days, Julian Assange will know, this Monday, the conclusions of the stormy trial which was inflicted on him for weeks at the Old Bailey court in London. Faced with the world, British justice will make public a decision that will make history: will it decide to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States, after eleven years of tracking and detention?