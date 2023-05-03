Editorial | Freedom of the press must be defended at home and in the world

On International Press Freedom Day, it is good to note that press freedom is under pressure in the world. In Russia, Vladimir Putin was the first to discipline the media when he began to consolidate his power.

Internationally, there is less cause for celebration than in the optimistic years of the early 1990s, when the theme day began to be celebrated. The Cold War had just ended and many countries had become democratized when the UN General Assembly in 1993 declared International Press Freedom Day on the initiative of the educational, scientific and cultural organization UNESCO.

Now we are on the defensive, which is particularly visible from the annual press freedom listings of the international organization Reporters Without Borders. The list includes 180 countries, of which the state of press freedom was good in only eight last year. There was a record number of countries where it was very bad.

Even in many democracies that are considered stable, the polarization of communications deepens the dividing lines of societies. Various actors try to limit the freedom of the press by tightening laws and regulations, threats or financial pressure.

In Finland too, a new term forum shopping has been learned in recent days, when HS told that Russian businessman Vladimir Kasyanenko filed a lawsuit against Yle in Monaco. In forum shopping, the lawsuit is filed instead of the natural court where the chances of profit are estimated to be the greatest. It’s about trying to silence the media.

Therefore, you can’t rest on your laurels in Finland either, even though Finland is one of the top countries for press freedom. Even in Finland, political polarization has created a situation where some people want to question the status of independent media and put pressure on the media by various means, including by filing lawsuits.

Lthe forces trying to limit freedom of association often present it as a special freedom that journalists and communicators demand for themselves. Communication errors and incorrect solutions are presented as signs of irresponsibility.

However, freedom of the press is about the protection and maintenance of democracy. From the point of view of democracy, it is important that the executive, legislative and judicial powers belong to different bodies, but also that the change of power through elections is secured. This requires the rule of law and safeguarding the rights of minorities, but also the possibility to criticize decision-makers and get information about the use of power.

“ The importance of the press is noticed when it disappears.

The media plays a big role in that. If the media cannot operate freely, citizens’ right and opportunities to receive information and form positions and opinions are in danger of being narrowed.

Due to the significance of their task, it is important for the media to act responsibly. It means, among other things, checking information, correcting errors and taking responsibility for decisions made.

Lthe importance of the association is noticed when it disappears. According to studies, even in democracies, the reduction of local news leads to, among other things, a lower voter turnout, a decrease in interest and a more carefree use of public funds.

For the same reason, autocrats quickly intervene in press freedom. A good example is Russia, where Vladimir Putin began to limit the space of the media at the very beginning of his reign. In the end, Russia had turned into a totalitarian country where only the voice of propaganda can be heard.

It also affects us in the neighborhood. HS’s press freedom act this year is related to Russia. The Russian state has prevented its subjects from accessing independent information, but it has not yet restricted the gaming world. So HS built to be favored by the Russians Counter Strike – war game with a game platform adapted to a Slavic city and placed there for Russian players to find information about the horrors of war conveyed by newspaper editors from Ukraine.

The horrors that Russia has committed in Ukraine are unfortunately a good reminder of why the freedom of the press must be defended at home and in the world.

