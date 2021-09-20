Editorial France paints its disappointment in the submarine trade as fraud against the EU as a whole

The dispute with the United States, Britain and Australia hits France’s EU goals, the interests of the country’s defense industry and President Macron’s own power aspirations.

For subscribers

In 2018, everything was still fine. French President Emmanuel Macron stood in Sydney on the deck of the Australian submarine HMAS Waller. Featuring then-Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (second from right).

20:15

France has been considered an expert in diplomacy. There are exceptions. One of France’s most obsessive failures occurred in New Zealand in 1985, when French special forces were caught sinking the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior. France struck at the behest of President François Mitterrand in a port of a friendly country to prevent the ship from entering the French nuclear test area at Mururoa Atoll.