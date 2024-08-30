Editorial | France is advancing from one impasse to another

Editorial|The Paris Olympics are over, but there is no information about the government.

30.8. 19:00

Ranska returned to everyday life after the Olympics. The Olympics raised joy and national self-esteem and gave President Emmanuel Macron a moment of peace from the sorrows of politics. But now that everyday life has returned, France finds itself in the same political deadlock it was in before the Olympics, and there seems to be no way out.

After the parliamentary and presidential elections in 2022, France fragmented into three almost equally strong and uncooperative political blocs: the left, the center and the extreme right. In July, Macron organized new parliamentary elections to break the deadlock.

Didn’t make it. France is still a country of three blocs that are humiliating each other, with no government.

Macron has now pulled the strings of government negotiations. It already became clear that the left-wing bloc’s offer is not suitable for him as prime minister. A far-right candidate is also not eligible. In Macron’s eyes, both groups are dangerous. The center-right candidate of Macron’s own camp, on the other hand, cannot be supported by other groups, because then they would – according to the general interpretation in France – support Macron and his policies. The other blocs don’t want to do that, because Macron is a retreating force that should not be committed to as the 2027 elections approach.

Macron has tried to break up the disjointed and unconvincing left-wing bloc. However, the old Socialist Party will not get rid of it, because it does not want to do anything that could make Macron’s job easier. To Macron’s disappointment, the moderate right, the republicans, are not going to go after him.

MAcron’s gamble on the election did not result in the president receiving a complete knockout. On the other hand, while securing his own power, he came to put France behind bars.

France may have to resort to some kind of apolitical government. It would be a big failure for democracy and could prompt changes to be made to the constitution and political system defining the country’s power relations.

