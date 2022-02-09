Editorial Fossil companies are now making good results

Investments tied in one way or another to oil and gas have benefited from rising prices, and owners of techno shares have suffered.

Income seeking investors is difficult. Stock prices are fluctuating and monetary policy is starting to tighten everywhere. But somewhere still sheds light – in the fossil energy market. At least for those looking for short-term profits.

American energy giant Exxon said the company made nearly $ 9 billion in profits in the fourth quarter of last year. That’s how well Exxon did last seven years ago. The company thanks its owners by buying their shares on the market.

The American Chevron did not live up to expectations, but the result was still good, and the price rose after the slump that followed the announcement of the result. European Shell said the rest of the year for the company went really well. Shell and Chevron are also buying their shares back on the market

At the same time, the world is making a big green shift. Due to climate change, fossil energy should be driven down. Money is the driver.

The aim is to make fossil energy expensive for the consumer and bad for investment in oil and gas. Money is rushed in the right direction as central banks and banks divert investors away from climate-stressful investments.

However, as crises and monetary policy tighten and stock prices fluctuate, it is surprisingly difficult to shepherd money. Geopolitical crises, the end of the pandemic and Europe’s energy shortages could lead to a price in the wrong direction: for example, higher gas prices will benefit sellers because there are no alternatives available to consumers.

Many Investments tied in one way or another to oil and gas in the United States, for example, have benefited and the owners of techno shares have suffered.

However, the rise of fossil stocks and companies may be the final flare-up of these targets. The companies themselves understand that in the long run, they will be attractive investment targets only in an effort to reduce their dependence on fossil energy.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.