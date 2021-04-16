Saturday, April 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Fortum, owned by Fortum, is suing the Netherlands

by admin
April 16, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Germany pays for the closure of nuclear power plants, while energy companies push the Netherlands to compensate for the closure of coal-fired power plants.

German energy company Uniper takes to arbitration the decision of the Netherlands to close the coal-fired power plants without compensation for the closure of the Uniper Maasvlakte 3 coal-fired power plant. The Finnish energy company Fortum mainly owns Uniper.

.
#Editorial #Fortum #owned #Fortum #suing #Netherlands

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Russia suspends sailing in the Black Sea ... and NATO responds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.