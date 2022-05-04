Editorial For NATO, Finland and Sweden are welcome confirmation

When Finland and Sweden join NATO, all the pieces of the puzzle are finally involved in the planning of defense in the Baltic Sea region and especially in the Baltics.

Masks has been stripped, President Sauli Niinistö said after Russia had invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Niinistö, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) held a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace.

The dramatic parable well illustrated Niinistö’s own and also the shock of the entire Western security community about what Russia turned out to be. The old European security order crumbled around. At the same time, however, the construction of a new world order began. As one of its side plots, Finland joins NATO.

Niinistö will announce its own NATO position in a week, even though it is already known.

Finland’s accession to NATO had to be prepared for and secured behind masks. Niinistö was the first to head to the United States to check if NATO’s door was really open.

The fact that the President of small Finland visited the White House only eight days after the Russian invasion can be considered very exceptional.

Although it was known that Finland, an EU country, would meet NATO’s political and military requirements excellently, the world was in turmoil. The right timing was considered. As the spring progressed, certainty came, and parties and MPs also caught up with what has happened to the cornerstones of Finland’s security.

The old model no longer stays upright. Now a day has already been sought with the Americans for the Senate to vote to ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden. The vote may already be in June – but in any case before the November by-elections.

Finland has also received support for the period when the country is in the membership process but not yet a member. Russia’s support for the large NATO countries will not go unnoticed by Russia. On Tuesday, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden, Sanna Marin and Magdalena Andersson, landed in a helicopter in the courtyard of Meseberg Castle to meet with the German government. At this point in the NATO process, Marin was already speaking so confidently that he seemed to be pouring out on Chancellor Olaf Scholz the courage to support Ukraine and oppose Russia.

Finland makes a historic change in its foreign and security policy by joining itself militarily. However, from NATO’s point of view, Finland’s big decision with all its reports is based on a thorough analysis. When security policy experts in NATO countries comment on Finland, the assessments are mainly positive.

When Finland and Sweden join NATO, all the pieces of the puzzle are finally involved in the planning of defense in the Baltic Sea region and especially in the Baltics. The new members will also strengthen NATO’s defense planning in the Arctic, where Russia and China are struggling with Western camps.

The European Union is not shaken by Finland’s NATO membership, as the majority of EU countries belong to NATO. The EU and NATO are also intensifying their co-operation, which is also to Finland’s liking. Finland’s enthusiasm for developing the EU’s common defense may wane somewhat, although it is known in Finland that under the leadership of the United States, Joe Biden may be followed by Donald Trump or another president who is similarly dismantling NATO from within. Of course, countries other than Finland shun back for a short time.

Finland and Sweden are a significant reinforcement for NATO. Finland, which cherishes overall security, brings more military, technological and economic weight to NATO.

How Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership will ultimately strengthen European security depends on the political unity of the member states. It’s a tough time ahead. Democracy, human rights and the rule of law must now also be defended with weapons.

NATO is changing and its role in Europe is strengthening. Finland is involved in influencing the new phase of NATO.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.