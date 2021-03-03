This Thursday evening, we could be fixed. But it is not yet certain. Sure of what ? Let it be Thursday that we are fixed, because it is too early to tell. Fixed on what, by the way? Over the next two or three weeks, confined / unconfined, weekends or not … Not much beyond. Here is the thick fog which wipes our lives. Anything further away seems unattainable. What is certain, or at least seems to be, is that the government will hold a press conference this Thursday. We don’t really know more.

Is it the Covid that has drastically reduced our horizon to a handful of hours or days? Or the management of the pandemic by a government that sails on sight and tosses us around with it, between the latest announcements and the expectation of the next ones, with no perceptible heading that connects them to each other? Sometimes, decisions even consist in simply postponing the moment to take them, like the intervention of Jean Castex last week.

We will be told that criticism is easy for those who do not have to grapple with the heartbreaking dilemmas posed by a health crisis unprecedented in its scale, its repercussions and its duration. No one could honestly claim to be more clairvoyant in the storm, one often hears the retort. Indulgence and patience would be required if rulers learned from past mistakes and correct them as they go. Alas, what caregivers tell us on the eve of the executive’s speech shows that history is repeating itself, because the lessons quickly learned through spectacular proclamations – the famous “Whatever the cost” of the President of the Republic at the start of the pandemic – did not translate into concrete changes. Vaccination is late, hospitals are overflowing with patients as in March 2020, intensive care services risk suffocation again … The government wanted ” do everything “ to avoid re-containment. We have the impression of going straight ahead.