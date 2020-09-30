Editorial|Editorial
Flagging in honor of civic engagement, but otherwise Finland will live less than before in accordance with the ideals represented by Miina Sillanpää
Sillanpää is a great example of what Finnish democracy is at its best.
For subscribers
20:15
In Finland a flag will be raised on Thursday for a civic engagement celebration. The day commemorates Miina Sillanpää’s work as a promoter of Finnish democracy. This day and Sillanpää’s career offer an opportunity to think about how democracy can work in Finland.
Topics related to the article
.
Leave a Reply