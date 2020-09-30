Editorial|Editorial

Flagging in honor of civic engagement, but otherwise Finland will live less than before in accordance with the ideals represented by Miina Sillanpää

Sillanpää is a great example of what Finnish democracy is at its best.

Miina Sillanpää speaking in Tampere in July 1928.­

In Finland a flag will be raised on Thursday for a civic engagement celebration. The day commemorates Miina Sillanpää’s work as a promoter of Finnish democracy. This day and Sillanpää’s career offer an opportunity to think about how democracy can work in Finland.