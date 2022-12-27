Editorial | Finns were touched by electricity

Finns’ relationship with energy changed this year. The change attracted populism from politics.

In 2020 Finns’ relationship with energy – especially electricity – changed fundamentally.

Until this year, electricity was the background noise of more important things. That odorless, tasteless and colorless raw material that came out of the pot and was used to make more important things.

Few knew the size of their electricity contract, the price of the electricity they bought, their consumption or other contract conditions. Households knew this little about the very few products they bought. Electricity production was also of interest only from the very high perspective of climate change: whether electricity is produced from fossil sources or not.

This year the situation changed. The sufficiency of electricity was debated, its price development was discussed in gas station bars, kilowatt hours consumed at home were compared, the grid company Fingrid suddenly became a well-known national player, and the start-ups and shutdowns of the Olkiluoto triple reactor were updated during workplace coffee breaks.

Energy was no longer background noise.

The people understood that the advice that applies to alcohol also applies to electricity: consume responsibly. Electricity consumption started to decrease at the end of the year, and the change was not explained by the temperature.

A large number of households that reduced their electricity consumption had signed a fixed-term, cheap electricity contract, so the price was not the actual factor that led to a change in behavior. Many also knew that household savings do not make massive changes that correct the electricity balance.

Responsibility there has also been solidarity this year. Finns wanted to help other Finns so that there would be enough electricity for everyone. The electricity went to the emotions.

The standard of politics also applies to energy. Where the people, there is populism. Where the feeling of the people (K) is (T), there is populism (P) to the second power. K+T=P².

When electricity became a matter of public concern and interest this year, it also became a hot issue for politics. This has not been seen many times either. Perhaps something similar was experienced in the past, when some politicians saw fit to act stupidly and prevent the further construction of nuclear power.

However, electricity was a difficult issue for politicians. When the situation became very critical for some of the electricity users, something had to be offered. Politics doesn’t really know how to target, politics knows how to generalize and equalize. Electricity assistance has been offered, among other things, with a reduction in value added tax and various price ceiling mechanisms.

The only correct and functional solution would be to increase production and reduce consumption. You can’t stress the first one when it doesn’t help, and you don’t dare to stress the latter any more when it sounds bad in the ears of the suffering people.

The methods offered were more salable but much more imprecise, expensive and imprecise than letting the price guide consumption and providing help precisely with various subsidies that would be given to consumers in trouble.

In particular, the Basic Finns turned electricity into an election trump card by blaming the high prices on the green transition. For the right reason – Russia’s sanctions and counter-sanctions and the war in Ukraine – when the Finnish government is not properly held accountable.

The green one during the transition, much more than wind power has been built – without which Finland would have already had really big energy problems. During the green transition, the Olkiluoto triple reactor was also built. The green transition did not seem to break the turbines or delay the construction work.

But when a cold-marinated feeling is available, populism is enough to the second power.

