Editorial | Finland’s NATO membership is overshadowed by concerns about Sweden

Turkey is the last NATO country to ratify Finland’s membership in the military alliance.

31.3. 16:30 | Updated 8:06 a.m

Qall NATO countries have now ratified Finland’s NATO membership, when the Turkish parliament made its decision on Thursday.

Hungary will deposit its documents regarding Finland’s NATO membership with the US State Department on Friday. Turkey is completing its process at its own pace. When the documents of all NATO countries are in Washington, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg invites Finland to NATO.

The foreign ministers of the NATO countries will meet on Tuesday in Brussels, where Finland will be represented by Pekka Haavisto (green) as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Executive Ministry. In Brussels, we will see whether Finland is already treated as a member or still as a country on the threshold of membership.

Sweden still stands at the threshold. Since Finland and Sweden parted ways, the festive atmosphere is diluted. Although the White House would also like to introduce a new member of the NATO family, for Sweden’s sake, we are thinking about how spectacularly we can still celebrate.

Finland’s most important task in NATO is to promote Sweden’s rapid membership.

