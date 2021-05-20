Editorial Finland’s EU policy must not be reduced to euros

Editorial|Editorial
Homemade corner politics must be moved to the European level.
Parliament approved the EU recovery package on Tuesday, as expected. Hopefully, Finland and the Finnish political debate will finally get ahead of the atmosphere heated by the package. Homemade corner politics must be moved to the European level if Finland wants to influence the kind of packages and recovery models that are being built in the European Union for future crises.
