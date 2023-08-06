Editorial | Finland’s electricity strategy was a great success

Technological development, a reliable grid and a market-based electricity system gave Finland the keys to the next stage of industrial development.

Suomi has been a net exporter of electricity since April 16, when the regular electricity production of the Olkiluoto 3 plant unit with nuclear power began.

The future looks good too. The biggest stroke of luck came from the development of technology. When the size of wind turbines increased from a height of less than a hundred meters to 200-300 meters, countries like Finland, which still have clear seasons, proved to be excellent places to utilize wind power.

Finland is now benefiting from its surface area and the fact that we are a sparsely populated country, which nevertheless has labor even in remote areas. In Central Europe, it is no longer easy to find space for wind power parks between urban areas. In northern Sweden, on the other hand, the population has already dwindled to such a small extent that it is difficult to find skilled labor.

In electricity production, so-called the share of emission-free production was already 97 percent in June.

Electricity produced in Finland is also particularly cheap. It makes Finland an interesting country for production projects of various electrical fuels such as hydrogen.

Sinvestors have realized Finland’s exceptional position as a country of cheap and clean energy.

Consumers will soon demand that both the steel used in cars and the electricity used in information technology be emission-free, and therefore Finland will face a direct investment rush.

According to the statistics of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) dated June 28, green investment intentions have risen to the level of 140 billion euros, when onshore wind power and energy transmission connections are now also included in the estimates.

The latest major project was announced at the end of July, when Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners submitted research permit applications for two offshore wind power projects. Their combined capacity corresponds to almost three OL3 size class nuclear power plants.

Wind– and the rapid technological development of solar power plants is a stroke of luck for Finland. A large part of the honor also belongs to those who have long-term developed a strong domestic electricity grid and a market-based electricity system. They are now a competitive advantage.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.