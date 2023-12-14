The rules of the game and the legal basis are ready, and now the United States can start planning how it will participate in military assistance to Finland.

Sthe people of Uoma now exceptionally agree on the key solutions of Finland's foreign and security policy, such as NATO and closer defense cooperation with the United States. If something is being twisted, it is mainly between coalition ministers. Like who holds the pen when Finland and the United States sign the bilateral defense agreement, or DCA.

#Editorial #Finland39s #Sweden39s #defense #agreements #United #States #strengthen #defense #entire #Nordic #region