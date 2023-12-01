Saturday, December 2, 2023
Editorial | Finland will soon lead an organization from which no one expects anything at all

December 1, 2023
Editorial | Finland will soon lead an organization from which no one expects anything at all

Finland will lead the OSCE in 2025, and preparations for the presidency are underway. Many things can go wrong or be lost, but the OSCE should not be buried just yet.

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Skopje on Thursday. Picture: Robert Atanasovski/AFP

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

EThe foreign ministers of the member countries of the European security and cooperation organization OSCE met on Thursday in Skopje, North Macedonia. US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken also arrived during the meeting. It says that the United States has a desire to support the OSCE.

