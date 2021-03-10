Editorial Finland, which has been accused of being a rear skier, is catching the front line

Editorial|Editorial
Finland is no longer as much a post-cyclical economy as in previous years. However, if the rise from the pandemic shock is slow, the cause can also be found in the labor market system.
For subscribers
20:15
In recent weeks During the period, positive news has been received about the Finnish economy. However, the coronavirus pandemic will not cause as much financial loss as feared a year ago. Metsä Group will build a pulp mill in Kemi for EUR 1.6 billion, and the Uusikaupunki car mill plans to hire a thousand more employees.
Topics related to the article
.