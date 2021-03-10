Editorial Finland, which has been accused of being a rear skier, is catching the front line

Editorial|Editorial

Finland is no longer as much a post-cyclical economy as in previous years. However, if the rise from the pandemic shock is slow, the cause can also be found in the labor market system.

Finland lost little to Sweden when preliminary results were obtained from last year’s fall in GDP. However, Finland is no longer as lagging behind as it used to be. Juha Mieto at the 15 km cross-country skiing at Lake Placid Winter Olympics.­

In recent weeks During the period, positive news has been received about the Finnish economy. However, the coronavirus pandemic will not cause as much financial loss as feared a year ago. Metsä Group will build a pulp mill in Kemi for EUR 1.6 billion, and the Uusikaupunki car mill plans to hire a thousand more employees.