Editorial|The harsh treatment of Thai berry pickers was allowed to continue for far too long.

Qahten big berry company, Polarica and Kiantamanthe leaders are in court accused of aggravated human trafficking. According to the charges, their Thai berry pickers were subjected to forced labor in Finland.

Before leaving, the berry pickers were given false information about working conditions and earning potential, and they signed contracts that bound them to a debt prison. In Finland, the employer collected passports and plane tickets. In the picking camps, they had to pay for miserable accommodation and food that could be inedible.

The pickers could wake up for work at two or three in the morning. They moved to the pick-up locations in cars, the fuel costs of which they had to pay themselves. According to the prosecutors, they were even mistaken in the weighing, according to which they were paid for the picked berries. The suspects deny having committed the crimes.

Rapart from iisto companies, the exploitation of pickers is a shame for the whole of Finland. It has been known for a long time that pickers can gather hundreds of kilos of berries in miserable conditions and still owe the company. The legislator and the authorities have not put the matter in order. Large supermarkets have continued to buy berries from companies whose executives are accused of human trafficking.

This spring, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs put an end to the game by announcing that berry pickers can no longer enter Finland with a tourist visa, but instead need an employee’s residence permit.

Competing companies that pay properly and organize decent working conditions also suffer from the trampling of workers’ rights. Now the whole industry is in trouble, as Thailand has stopped pickers from coming to Finland.

At the end of the chain, the ordinary consumer bears the responsibility. If we want to eat blueberries that we don’t pick ourselves, we have to be willing to pay the picker.

