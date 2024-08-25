Editorial|Finland is preparing to compete for foreign talents by adding more weight to its backpack.

Bsublimations have been held together in many ways. In the previous government led by Sanna Marin (sd), good things were distributed equally to the governing parties, so that all government partners would have a happy mind and the voter’s mouth sweet.

The current government led by Petteri Orpo (kok) cannot distribute mammon, but misery through savings. All government parties and their voters should now have a uniform shortage, and the agreement cannot be deviated from, lest government cooperation collapse.

Of the policies that do not fit well with the times and ignore the facts, two stand out clearly now. One of them is Turku’s hourly train (Länsirata) and the other is tightening the conditions for work-based immigration.

The first project is important to the coalition and Orpo from Turku, the second line is dear to basic Finns.

Both projects should be ditched if the government intends to promote data-based decision-making as promised. However, that cannot be done, because changes to the agreement would rock the government’s boat at a bad moment – just when they are trying to implement large savings in the public finances.

There is fierce competition for skilled labor in aging Western countries. Countries like the United States and Canada have an advantage in this race: foreign talents are queuing up to get in. Finland does not have this luxury. The arrivals have been mainly from Estonia and Russia, and Ukraine, which has been the target of a war of aggression in the last couple of years.

Last year, almost 60,000 more people came to Finland than left here. The numbers are perhaps creepy in the eyes of ordinary Finns, but not in the eyes of experts. According to experts, the labor flow was a positive surprise promoting growth.

PErus Finns appeal to the employment situation, but that is a deceptive argument. If more foreign experts were attracted to Finland, they would not arrive in the economic downturn of early autumn 2024, but in the long term over the years.

The basic Finns’ argumentation is also based on a superficial understanding of unemployment. The unemployed are not in a bag that is now so full that it would not be worth adding more until the bag is empty. Unemployment readings are a flow, numbers are momentary flow readings, and the flow can be strengthened even by bringing in new labor: sometimes the newcomers create their own jobs and employ others.

Newcomers can also increase the functionality of the economy. You can test this idea by thinking about how, for example, the public transport that transports people to work in the capital region to grow the national product would work without immigrants.

Unfortunately, the stream of visitors is drying up. Finland’s attractiveness has weakened in the eyes of Estonians in recent years, and the border against Russia is now closed. Work-related immigration is decreasing this year.

Along with the difficult language, low wages and cold weather, the government raises the new labor regulations as an additional scare. According to the government proposal, the immigrant should find a new job or leave the country within three months after the end of the employment relationship. The exception is a few special groups, which are given six months. The employer must notify the Finnish Immigration Service of the termination of the employment relationship. In addition, the income limit for a residence permit will be increased.

Sin uomo, there has been a lot of concern lately that investments are not coming because the approval of projects is slow. Perhaps one could also be concerned about “work permits” – the fact that the processing of residence permits for employees is still not very fast, even though the pace has accelerated. Finland cannot clearly tell the world under what conditions you can come here and under what conditions you can stay. One could also consider whether there is any need for immigration needs assessment anymore.

It is still difficult to assess the real impact of the new regulations on the desire to immigrate. But it is clear that Finland is preparing to compete for foreign talent by putting more weight on its backpack – for short-sighted party political reasons.

