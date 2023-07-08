Editorial | Finland should respond to Russia clearly and forcefully

When Russia has decided that Finland’s only representation in Russia will remain the embassy in Moscow, it is natural for Finland to state that in the future there will only be representations in capital cities. That would mean closing the Russian consulate in Mariehamn.

SThe deterioration of relations between Finland and Russia received a new reading on Thursday, when Russia ordered Finland to close its consulate general in St. Petersburg. At the same time, Russia expelled nine Finnish diplomats.

The announcement was not a complete surprise, as Russia had already declared that it would “respond” to Finland’s decision last month to deport nine Russian spies who worked in Finland under diplomatic cover. In Finland, it had also been noticed that Russia was emptying St. Petersburg of western consulates. Earlier this year, Russia ordered Sweden to close its consulate general in St. Petersburg. For example, the Netherlands closed its own when Russia did not issue visas to its diplomats.

Still, the importance of the decision should not be underestimated. After all, it says a lot not only about Russia’s current attitude towards Finland, but also about Russia itself.

In diplomatic terms, Russia’s announcement was “asymmetrical”, i.e. it did not respond to the expulsion of nine Russian officials by only expelling nine Finnish diplomats. A symmetrical response is considered a generally acceptable way of acting in diplomacy, but in Russia there are no such restraints at all. Of course, the development was visible even before Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine last year, but since then Russia has systematically isolated itself and severed its remaining ties to the West.

The press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed how difficult it is nowadays to communicate with Russia, which speaks black and white. Russia accused Finland of breaking the peace and declared Finland’s NATO membership and support for Ukraine as hostile actions. Actually, relations broke when Russia started its attack on Ukraine, but Russia accused Finland of encouraging Ukraine to go to war.

So Russia sees Finland first and foremost as a part of the West, but there is also a bilateral aspect involved. The big Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg reminded of Finland’s geographical proximity and different system. Now that too is a threat to Russia.

Suomen’s management is now thinking about how to respond to Russia’s actions. Finland’s St. Petersburg Consulate General’s counterpart is the Russian Consulate General in Turku, so its days can already be said to be numbered.

However, Russia’s announcement on Thursday also means that Finland’s only diplomatic representation in Russia will remain the embassy in Moscow. Therefore, it is natural for Finland to state that, in accordance with Russia’s wish, in the future there will only be representative offices in the capitals. It would mean that Finland orders Russia to close its consulate in Mariehamn.

“ It is becoming difficult to justify keeping the consulate.

The consulate was originally agreed upon in the state treaty between Finland and the Soviet Union in 1940. In this “Molotov’s servitude”, the consulate’s mission was to oversee demilitarization in addition to consular affairs. It is still performing these tasks.

There has been a lot of discussion about the consulate for several months now. President Sauli Niinistö said in June that he had asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification on the legal status of the Russian consulate in the international treaty structures regarding the demilitarization of Åland. The investigation is still in progress, but at the end of the day, the fate of the consulate is a political decision. It is becoming very difficult to justify keeping the consulate.

Sin the deteriorating relations between Finland and Russia, there is still a long way to go before bottoming out. It is very possible that in the embassies they will move to a lower level than the ambassador, and different kinds of malice cannot be ruled out.

There is no going back to the past, which should be clear to everyone. We cannot even begin to talk about any new kind of normal relations until Russia admits that it has started a brutal and criminal war of aggression in Ukraine.

