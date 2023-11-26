Editorial | Finland promises more about the climate than it does

Finland has been among the ambitious countries in world climate policy, but actions are falling behind the speed of promises.

YK’s climate meeting in Dubai starts next Thursday. The outcome of the negotiations should be known on December 12. Finland’s speech at the beginning of the meeting will be given by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok). As the political negotiations accelerate towards the end, Finland will be represented by Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen (cok). Presumably both mention Finland’s ambitious climate goals in international arenas. Finland intends to be a country that, in 12 years, will no longer burden the Earth’s atmosphere with climate emissions at all. What Finland releases in 2035, Finland itself will also bind back.