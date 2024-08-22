Editorial | Finland moved to the observation category in terms of traffic emissions

Editorial|There is no need to invent means for road transport emission reductions, they should just be implemented.

POn Thursday, the government of etteri Orpo (kok) received the expected harsh assessment from the Finnish climate panel regarding the measures to reduce traffic emissions in relation to the climate goals: the government’s policies make it difficult for the Finnish car fleet to be electrified and for Finland to meet its emission reduction obligations.

By 2030, Finland should halve the emissions of the so-called burden-sharing sector, which is outside the emissions trading system, from the 2005 amount.

There is no need to invent means, especially for road traffic emission reductions, they should just be implemented. One of the big problems is the government’s populism with the price of gasoline.

The distribution obligation is about the share of renewable fuels in the energy of transport. The theme became politicized in the parliamentary elections, when the Basic Finns campaigned with promises of lower gasoline prices. In the government program negotiations, the rate of increase in the distribution obligation was cut significantly, and motorists can benefit from it at the expense of the state coffers.

The climate panel’s experts sum up that Finland would have a ready-made package for reducing road traffic emissions, and with that, it would be possible to reach the emission reduction goals quickly enough, if there was a will. The means are familiar: sufficient use of renewable fuels among fossil fuels and promoting the electrification of the car fleet.

The government preserves the old and slows down development, even though strong incentives are needed to electrify the car fleet quickly. In Finland, the electrification of the car fleet, which is usually slowly renewed, got off to a good start, but is now starting to wane. The pace should be improved, but instead the government is considering increasing the vehicle tax on electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

Failure to reduce traffic emissions is not economically justifiable.

