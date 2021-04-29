Editorial Finland lost its EU line, and now pro-European parties should stop wriggling

Editorial|Editorial

The government crisis and politicization in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs have shown that the ruling parties and the Coalition Party do not understand what is happening elsewhere in Europe in the midst of a pandemic and the return of superpower politics.

Kai Mykkänen, Chairman of the Coalition Party Parliamentary Group, and Petteri Orpo, Chairman of the Party, at the plenary session of Parliament on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mykkänen announced that the party would abstain from voting on the EU recovery package in order to prevent the package from collapsing.­

29.4. 20:15

Coalition Party Chairman Petteri Orpo and Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen found themselves in the middle of the spotlight on Tuesday, although the focus had to be on the pain and government crisis in the city center. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs had decided by a vote of 9 to 8 that the EU’s EUR 750 billion recovery package should be approved by a two-thirds majority in the Grand Chamber.